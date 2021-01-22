H-E-B customers can pay for delivery or curbside with EBT

LUBBOCK, Texas — Curbside and delivery groceries just became more accessible to folks in Lubbock who qualify for Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT).

“Now we offer a new service, the SNAP EBT service, to where you can pay for your SNAP-eligible groceries through curbside and delivery utilizing that service,” said Lubbock H-E-B Top Store leader, Garrett Stauder.

SNAP benefits allow lower-income households to afford healthy food like fruits and vegetables.

In 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 38 thousand people in Lubbock County qualified for SNAP benefits. That is over 12 percent of the county’s population.

“We want to serve all customers throughout all of our communities, not just one type, not just one income level, not any one demographic. We are here to serve all customers and to improve the lives of all people,” said Stauder.

To use the service, customers must register with the app and add their EBT card.

But for same-day and next-day pickup as well as grocery delivery, there is a $5 charge.

“You can only pay through SNAP EBT curbside and delivery for SNAP-eligible products, but when there are additional fees and additional payment form will be needed because SNAP doesn’t cover those fees,” said Stauder.

Stauder said with the ongoing pandemic, it was important for them to offer these services to as many people as they could.

“Being able to offer a way to have contactless shopping is much needed in the world of social distance and COVID-19 and everything that our nation has gone through in these past 12 months, so to be able to offer this service to our community is needed now more than ever,” said Stauder.

Stauder said many EBT customers have already taken advantage of the new program, and he only expects the numbers to grow.

“We are here to improve the lives of people, and we want to be able to serve everyone. And this is just another way we are able to serve our customers,” Stauder.

H-E-B currently plans to continue to expand its curbside and delivery grocery services all across Texas.