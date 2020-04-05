H-E-B, Favor Delivery to provide surprise deliveries to Lubbock first responders, medical personnel and nonprofits

LUBBOCK, TX – This is a news release from H-E-B.

At a time when the restaurant industry needs support more than ever, H-E-B has leveraged its #TexansHelpingTexans campaign to launch a restaurant take-out initiative encouraging Texans to support local restaurants and businesses. While H-E-B has not officially opened its doors in Lubbock, on Sunday, April 5, the company will team up with Favor Delivery to kick off a five-day effort to order take-out meals from local restaurants. Each day, a surprise delivery will be made to first responders, medical personnel and several nonprofits.

“It is so important, now more than ever, that we unite in support of our neighbors,” said Garrett Stauder, Top Store Leader, H-E-B Lubbock. “While our physical doors are not yet open, we are already here and committed to the Lubbock community.”

H-E-B and Favor’s efforts will support five local restaurants, including Tropical Smoothie Café, Blue Sky, One Guy’s Pizza, Bigham’s Smokehouse and Orlandos.

In compliance with the recent orders due to COVID-19, restaurants may not provide dine-in services, and can only serve the community with take-out, curbside and delivery offerings. Check with your favorite restaurant for additional ways to support them.

H-E-B recently launched Texans Helping Texans, a community-outreach initiative providing solutions guided by digital innovation, compassionate philanthropy and the generous spirit and strength that brings together all Texans during uncertain times. Along with providing innovative solutions to help those in need, H-E-B is dedicated to the communities it serves, recently making a $3 million donation to support Texas nonprofits that provide aid to our most vulnerable communities – seniors, children and low-income families – and organizations conducting groundbreaking coronavirus research. Additionally, H-E-B delivered 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to 18 food banks across the state.