H-E-B joins How2Recycle program to simplify and ramp-up recycling efforts in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from H-E-B:

In a major step toward creating a more sustainable Texas, H-E-B has joined the How2Recycle program to help strengthen and reinforce recycling efforts across the Lone Star State.

As part of the How2Recycle program, H-E-B will help customers by taking the guesswork out of recycling, joining industry leaders in a new straightforward labeling system that reduces confusion about how, what, and where to recycle. The clear, easy-to-read labels let customers know if a product’s packaging can be recycled, which parts are recyclable, and importantly, how to prepare material to increase recycling effectiveness. Through the program, H-E-B will be able to track and measure its recyclable packaging, promote customer recycling efforts, and help improve availability and quality of recyclable materials.

The How2Recycle labels are already on hundreds of H-E-B branded products, including H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, H-E-B Select Ingredients, H-E-B Organics, and Central Market. By year’s end, the labels will be on more than 1,500 H-E-B branded items, in addition to the national brands on shelves carrying the How2Recycle labels.

H-E-B also will launch an educational effort that includes sharing recycling tips via social media and in-store signage. Additionally, H-E-B will update plastic recycling bins already available at stores, making them more visible, compelling and easy to read to encourage customers to bring in plastics that cannot be recycled at home. Along with strengthening its recycling efforts, H-E-B continues to find ways to reduce plastic in product packaging and other uses. Last year, H-E-B eliminated plastic straws from H-E-B restaurants and switched to biodegradable straws. “

“At H-E-B, it’s important we do our part to be good stewards of our environment, and through this effort we’re proud to help our customers increase their recycling efforts at home. We know our customers love the natural beauty of Texas, and together we can work to protect it for generations to come.”

– Bonny Akers, Director of H-E-B Brand Products

In celebration of Earth Day, H-E-B will give away 200,000 reusable bags this year to help reduce plastic waste. On April 22, beginning at 1 p.m. customers who visit any H-E-B in Texas can get their complimentary Earth Day bag while supplies last. The bag proudly designed by Julia Rojas, a 12-year H-E-B Partner from San Antonio, is made from recycled plastic bottles. Since 2008, H-E-B has given customers more than two million reusable bags in commemoration of Earth Day.

Because H-E-B Partners (employees) are committed to taking their own steps to beautify Texas, many have marked Earth Day by volunteering at outdoor events, tree plantings and community cleanups.

To invite our customers to join in our sustainability efforts, H-E-B launched its annual donation campaign to benefit EarthShare of Texas, a nonprofit that supports more than 70 respected conservation groups. Through May 25, customers can donate $1, $3 or $5 online at heb.com or in store at checkout. All proceeds collected from the effort will benefit the nonprofit organization. Over the past decade, H-E-B shoppers have donated more than $1 million through the campaign.

Since 2012, H-E-B has contributed more than $13 million to over 500 environmental organizations in land and water conservation, habitat and coastal preservation, and community cleanups. This includes giving more than $2 million in grants to organizations such as Keep Texas Beautiful, Texas Conservation Fund, and the Nature Conservancy of Texas.

H-E-B is regularly recognized for its commitment to environmental sustainability. In 2020, H-E-B recycled more than 527 million pounds of cardboard, plastics, office paper, food waste, metal, and truck tires. Among its endeavor to minimize waste in 2020, H-E-B recycled 45 million pounds of food into animal feed and compost and recycled 17 million pounds of plastic. Last year, H-E-B’s recycling efforts saved the equivalent of 10 million trees, one million barrels of oil, and enough energy to power more than 68,000 homes for an entire year.

More about H-E-B’s sustainability efforts can be found at H-E-B NEWSROOM and on heb.com/sustainability.

(News release from H-E-B)