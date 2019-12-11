H-E-B launches new mobile app

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from H-E-B:

As H-E-B continues its digital transformation, the retailer is proud to announce the launch of its new mobile shopping app, which delivers a convenient experience both in-store and online, making it easier for customers to shop on their mobile devices.

The My H-E-B app brings dozens of new and improved features that make it more convenient and simpler to shop and provides more ways to save. In a single, easy-to-use mobile app, customers can place orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup or Home Delivery, and the in-store shopper can clip and redeem coupons, find where items are located, and browse the store with an enhanced search function. From the moment the app is opened, customers will notice a more streamlined shopping experience.

This enhancement to the mobile shopping experience is part of a companywide push to integrate more innovative technology-based services into its digital lineup. Apple CEO Tim Cook has described H-E-B as “incredibly innovative” and one that is “leading the charge” by “using (mobile apps) to transform the business” in an industry that’s changing in a major way.

For more details about this exciting news, please see our story at H-E-B Newsroom: https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-launches-new-mobile-shopping-app/

(This is a press release from H-E-B)