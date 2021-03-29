H-E-B Lubbock offers new in-store, virtual nutrition and health services for customers

SAN ANTONIO and LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from H-E-B:

H-E-B is launching its newest Nutrition and Health Services location in the Lubbock store this month during National Nutrition Month®, a time when nationwide focus is put on the importance of making informed food choices and developing good eating and physical activity habits. H-E-B has made a significant investment over the past six years to create a program that is individualized to its customers — knowing when it comes to health and nutrition one size does not fit all. H-E-B Lubbock is now the eighth dedicated H-E-B store in Texas to offer full-time onsite and telehealth nutrition and health services for its customers.

“As Texas’ leading food retailer, we believe in improving the health of Texans by using food as medicine,” said Stacy Bates, RDN, LD, CDE, H-E-B Nutrition Services. “For every Texan who strives to be healthy and live a healthier lifestyle, H-E-B Nutrition Services offers affordable and convenient nutritional guidance from start to finish. We’ve paired our team of Registered Dietitians and culinary experts with our Healthy Living products and freshest groceries to bring Texans the ultimate in Nutrition Services.”

The services include nutrition counseling, meal planning and nutrition education as well as metabolic testing, body composition testing and deficiency panels. Most services are covered by insurance and H-E-B offers affordable cash payment options.

While the Nutrition Services program aims to help any Texan striving to be healthy and live a healthier lifestyle, Bates says she sees lot of opportunities to serve multiple unmet needs of the Lubbock and surrounding communities.

“Our nutritionists are experienced in working with parents trying to make healthier choices for themselves and their family. Whether it’s healthy snack ideas or how to create healthy dinners while juggling hectic afterschool schedules, our services provide ideas and timesaving options,” Bates said. “We also work with lots of individuals who are wellness enthusiasts and are looking to match their fitness routines with wholesome foods and nutrition. In addition, since our staff includes Registered Dietitians (RD), Licensed Dietitians (LD) and Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN), we are also able to guide and help customers manage very specific conditions and diet needs such as high blood pressure, diabetes, weight loss, child nutrition education and food allergies.”

Appointments for these services can be made in person or online by calling 855-481-1149 or logging onto www.heb.com/nutrition.

H-E-B Lubbock opened its doors in October 2020. The 120,000-square-foot store has been tailored to reflect the look, feel and traditions unique to Lubbock, emphasizing the hometown West Texas flair. The store was built with environmental sustainability in mind, incorporating several energy efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. Distinct features include a fuel station with car wash, a coffee shop and full-service bar with outdoor seating, and a True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant that was recently named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.

ABOUT H-E-B:

H-E-B, with sales of $26 billion, operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 115th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 116,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/newsroom.

