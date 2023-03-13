LUBBOCK, Texas — One of the Lone Star State’s more beloved grocery stores, H-E-B, celebrates its 10th annual Quest for the Texas Best.

Senior Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B, James Harris reports said,“…We look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2023 competition ”

H-E-B looks forward to programs like Quest for Texas Best to highlight small business and encourage diversity.

Submissions will be accepted through April 6. Qualified contestants will get to compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunities of having their products displayed on store shelves

For more details visit heb.com/quest