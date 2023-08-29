LUBBOCK, Texas— H-E-B announced in a press release that it will begin accepting nominations for educators to apply for the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards as well as the addition of a new category.

The awards aim to highlight Texas educators, administrators, school boards and early childhood facilities, said the release. Additionally, the award has added a new category to highlight school counselors too.

According to the release, the counselor category will look at several criteria that include the use of the Texas Model for Comprehensive School Counseling and school counseling leadership. It will provide an opportunity to recognize elementary and secondary counselors.

The award will have ten finalists and each will receive $1,000 for themselves and $1,500 for its school, said the release. The winner from each category will get $10,000 for themselves and $15,000 for the school.

“Educators have advocated for the addition of a counselor category because of the vital role they play in the lives of students,” said Public Affairs Manager, Jill Reynolds. Reynolds mentioned that school counsels are an essential part in education. “We are excited to recognize and award them for the important work they do.”

Those who will be eligible to be nominated are public school teachers, principals, school counselors, school districts, school boards and private or public early childhood education facilities, said the release.

Nominees must complete an online application that will ask for written responses about education philosophy, learning experiences and more. The release said that educators and districts will be eligible to win cash prizes and grants that range from $5,000 to $100,000 after completing the application.

Nominations for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards will be accepted online through October 9 and educators can submit applications until December 4.

Educators can visit H-E-B Excellence in Education to complete an application.