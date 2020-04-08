H-E-B provides lunch for Lubbock as part of #TexansHelpingTexans campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas– As part of H-E-B’s #TexansHelpingTexans campaign, they provided food to the Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday.

LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell tweeted out his thanks to H-E-B.

“Today I would like to send a great big Texas thank you to @HEB and the #TexansHelpingTexans campaign. Lunch was delivered to men and women of the @LubbockPolice. It also included three types of cobbler! Apple being my favorite. Thank you HEB.”

Today I would like to send a great big Texas thank you to @HEB and the #TexansHelpingTexans campaign. Lunch was delivered to men and women of the @LubbockPolice. It also included three types of cobbler! Apple being my favorite. Thank you HEB. pic.twitter.com/hP9lwErhuA — Chief Floyd Mitchell (@Chief_FMitchell) April 8, 2020

On Tuesday, H-E-B delivered food from One Guy From Italy to The Children’s Home of Lubbock Foster Care and Adoption Unit, according to their Facebook page.

“Day three of our #TexansHelpingTexans food delivery in Lubbock – today, it was 1 Guy From Italy Pizza being delivered to The Children’s Home of Lubbock Foster Care and Adoption Unit. Thanks to all those front-line workers who are serving their communities during this time!”

HEB is making it their priority to keep delivering to essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To see more posts on their Facebook, CLICK HERE.