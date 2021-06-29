H-E-B proving all meals on Thursday for Lubbock Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

On Thursday, July 1, H-E-B will provide all the meals going out to Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ clients. This totals over 780 meals that help our clients remain at home, well fed, and independent. H-E-B staff will also volunteer to help deliver some of our 70-daily routes. We appreciate our partnership with H-E-B.

“Many of us take for granted the ability to shop and prepare our own meals. That’s why we are honored to partner with Meals on Wheels to share a homestyle meal and smile with our homebound neighbors.” Danny Flores, Public Affairs Sr. Manager, H-E-B

“During the COVID, lockdown, many of us experienced what it is like to be homebound and isolated. Because of community support, such as our partnership with H-E-B, we are able to reduce some of that hunger and isolation for over 780 people in our community daily.” Mary Gerlach, Assistant Director, Lubbock Meals on Wheels

H-E-B operates more than 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. Founded in 1905, H-E-B is recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to community and environmental sustainability. With annual sales of $32 billion, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 137,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/Newsroom.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is not government funded nor are we a United Way agency. We are able to feed over 780 homebound people thanks to generous support from partners like H-E-B.

WHO: H-E-B

WHAT: Providing and delivering meals on wheels

WHEN: Thursday, July 1, 10:45 am

WHERE: Lubbock Meals on Wheels, 2304-34th Street

For more information, please call Mary at (806)792-7971 or email mary@LubbockMOW.org

(News release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels)