H-E-B purchases land in Lubbock for a second location, no “immediate” plans

LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com has learned that H-E-B purchased land for a second location in Lubbock. The first location, 114th Street and Quaker Avenue will open on October 28.

Yates Flooring Center provided confirmation on Friday morning that H-E-B purchased land in West Lubbock.

Yates said: “Yates Flooring Center announced today that H-E-B has purchased land for a second location located at 19th and the West Loop near Frankford and will neighbor Yates Flooring Center.”

Yates responded to questions from EverythingLubbock.com because rumor were already circulating. Yates will still be at its same location and H-E-B will be next door.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B for more information. The following was provided after this story was first published:

H-E-B said: “H-E-B frequently purchases properties as investments and in anticipation of future needs of our business. There are no immediate plans for a second store. We are excited to open the doors at our first Lubbock store, located at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue, on October 28.”