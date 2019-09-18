H-E-B set to donate ‘truckloads’ of cereal to food banks across Texas, including SPFB

LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Hunger Action Month, H-E-B announced on Wednesday that it would donate truckloads of cereal to 18 food banks across Texas, including South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock.

According to a press release, this effort is through their Food Bank Assistance Program, and it will help deliver two dozen pallets of cereal to each of the 18 food banks.

In addition to the cereal donations, H-E-B has raised $672,000 as part of their annual Help End Hunger campaign, according to the release.

“At H-E-B, we are deeply committed to supporting our communities and helping families with the resources they need to avoid hunger,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “With these gifts, we are proud to support these dedicated organizations that work to combat hunger across Texas throughout the year.”

The following is the full press release from H-E-B:

In honor of National Hunger Action Month, H-E-B, through its Food Bank Assistance Program, will donate truckloads of cereal to 18 food banks across Texas. Throughout September, each food bank is expected to receive two dozen pallets of Hill Country Fare Corn Flakes. Altogether, more than 124,000 boxes of cereal will be delivered to the food banks this month.

Also part of its hunger initiative, H-E-B announced that this year it raised $672,000 as part of its annual Help End Hunger campaign, which will provide about 3 million meals for Texas food banks. For more than 25 years, H‑E‑B’s Help End Hunger in-store donation campaign has been a component of the company’s Food Bank Assistance Program, which gives customers the opportunity to help their local food bank in the fight against hunger.

The H-E-B Food Bank Assistance Program works all year to raise awareness and battle hunger in Texas and Mexico. Last year, the program donated 32 million pounds of food to families in need, which come to approximately 25 million meals. And since 1982, the year the program was founded, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations.

In 2017, about 15 million U.S. households and 1.4 million Texas households faced with the threat of hunger, a recent report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows. In Texas, one in four children were at risk of facing hunger. Texas is among states with greater food insecurity than the national average.

“We all know the importance of starting the day off with a good breakfast, but if you lack the resources it can be hard to put the right ingredients on the table,” Eric S. Cooper, President & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. “H-E-B is making sure that thousands of kids across Texas have a morning meal that will fuel their bodies for maximum learning and growing. Thank you, H-E-B, for setting the table for families who lack the resources during their season of struggle.”

The following locations will receive cereal deliveries:

San Antonio

• San Antonio Food Bank – (San Antonio)

South Texas

• South Texas Food Bank – (Laredo)

• Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley – (Pharr)

Gulf Coast

• Food Bank of the Golden Crescent – (Victoria)

• Coastal Bend Food Bank – (Corpus Christi)

Central Texas

• Central Texas Food Bank – (Austin)

• Brazos Valley Food Bank – (Bryan)

West Texas

• West Texas Food Bank – (Odessa)

• Concho Valley Food Bank – (San Angelo)

• Food Bank of West Central Texas – (Abilene)

• South Plains Food Bank (Lubbock)

Dallas/Fort Worth

• North Texas Food Bank – (Dallas)

• Tarrant Area Food Bank – (Fort Worth)

Houston

• Houston Food Bank – (Houston)

• Southeast Texas Food Bank – (Beaumont)

• Montgomery County Food Bank – (Conroe)

• Galveston County Food Bank – (Texas City)

East Texas

• East Texas Food Bank – (Tyler)