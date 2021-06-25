H-E-B, South Plains Food Bank to Fight Hunger

The following information is a news release from the South Plains Food Bank.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) –

WHO: South Plains Food Bank and H-E-B

WHAT: Donation of Food and Volunteer Manpower by H-E-B to co-host the Fighting Hunger Food Distribution with the South Plains Food Bank.

WHEN: Wednesday June 30th, 2021 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

WHERE: South Plains Food Bank 5605 MLK Blvd Lubbock, TX – 79424

WHY: South Plains Food Bank and H-E-B are partnering to provide meals to 1,000 families in need on the South Plains through their Fighting Hunger Food Distribution: a no-screening, one donation per vehicle, first come, first serve distribution.

INTERVIEWS: Dina Jeffries, Chief Executive Officer – South Plains Food Bank, Alyssa Owens – H-E-B Public Affairs

####

About the South Plains Food Bank

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children’s Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard and GRUB. Visit www.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

####

About H-E-B

H-E-B operates more than 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. Founded in 1905, H-E-B is recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to community and environmental sustainability. With annual sales of $32 billion, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 137,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/Newsroom.

(This is a news release from the South Plains Food Bank.)