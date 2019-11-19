H-E-B to break ground on new Lubbock store on Thursday, Nov. 21

SAN ANTONIO (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from H-E-B:

WHAT:

H-E-B will break ground on its newest location at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue in Lubbock, Texas this Thursday. The 120,000-square-foot store, which is slated to open in late 2020, has been tailored to reflect the look, feel and traditions unique to Lubbock, emphasizing the hometown West Texas flair. The store will be built with environmental sustainability in mind, incorporating several energy efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting.

Distinct features will include a fuel station with car wash, two-lane drive-thru Pharmacy, and a True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant that was recently named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist, with indoor and outdoor seating.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place to celebrate the occasion. Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will join H-E-B partners along with Raider Red, The Texas Tech Pom Squad and Lubbock-Cooper High School Drum Corps. The community is invited to attend but is asked to RSVP to rsvp@heb.com.

WHEN:

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 3 p.m.

WHERE:

114th Street and Quaker Avenue (southwest corner)

Lubbock, Texas 79424

SOCIAL MEDIA:

@HEB

@HEBNewsroom

#HEBLubbock

SPIRIT OF GIVING/H-E-B LUBBOCK:

Through its Spirit of Giving philosophy, H-E-B is passionately dedicated to its customers beyond its stores. In this spirit, H-E-B will commemorate the store’s opening next year with a trailer load each of cereal and produce to the South Plains Food Bank as well as gifts of $25,000 each to the South Plains Food Bank, Communities in Schools – South Plains, Lubbock Impact, and Raider Red’s Food Pantry.

(News release from H-E-B)