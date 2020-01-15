H-E-B to feed first responders in wake of Lubbock tragedy

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, H-E-B announced it would be setting up a mobile kitchen at Southcrest Baptist Church on Friday and Saturday to serve about 3,000 meals to first responders.

According to a release, this is in response to the recent deaths of police officer Nicholas Reyna and fire fighter Eric Hill. H-E-B also wished firefighter Matt Dawson a speedy recovery.

H-E-B said Officer Reyna worked as an H-E-B Partner in San Angelo for seven years.

