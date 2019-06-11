H-E-B Update: Councilman Massengale says "our understanding" they're coming Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas -- On Tuesday, Lubbock City Councilman Steve Massengale talked about H-E-B within the context of new growth in Southwest Lubbock.

When asked about businesses at 114 th Street and Quaker Avenue, Massengale talked about several plans for that area.

Then he said, “And of course, HEB right there at the corner of 114th and Quaker -- they’ve announced they own that property. From what I understand they would be here by 2020 or 2021.”

When pressed further, Massengale said, “I don’t know that we have any insider information other than what everyone else has heard. It’s our understanding that they’re coming.”

In March, a Coldwell Banker “market report” said H-E-B had plans to come to Lubbock soon. However, H-E-B disputed that reports and said it had “no current plans” for Lubbock.

In light of Massengale’s comments on Tuesday, EverythingLubbock.com again reached out to H-E-B. H-E-B said nothing changed from May.

It’s no secret that H-E-B owns $2.3 million of land which was purchased in 2013. H-E-B has said previously that it’s not unusual for the company to buy property for investment purposes.

Separately, in 2018, Lubbock in the Loop reported that H-E-B had plans to locate in South Plains Mall. But again, H-E-B has provided no confirmation.