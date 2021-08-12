H-E-B updates pharmacy hours for COVID vaccines

FILE – In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. A third dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients whose weak immune systems don’t always rev up enough with the standard two shots, Canadian researchers reported Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SAN ANTONIO– H-E-B updated its pharmacy hours as more Texans get their COVID-19 vaccines, the company said in a news release.

As more Texans roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19, H-E-B pharmacies encourage customers to make appointments through the online scheduler at heb.com/vaccine. Additionally, starting Monday, Aug. 16, H-E-B pharmacies will accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations only from noon – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends, COVID-19 vaccinations will be by appointment only. These are temporary moves that will improve wait times and make the process more efficient.

At a time when positive cases continue to rise, causing stress on hospital systems, the demand for COVID-19 vaccines at H-E-B pharmacies has significantly grown. Recently, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered from H-E-B Pharmacy locations each week has more than doubled. This week, H-E-B pharmacies are on track to administer more than 75,000 COVID-19 shots. Since rolling out COVID-19 vaccine late last year, H-E-B Pharmacy has administered nearly two million doses via in-store pharmacies and community outreach events.

Even with the increased demand, H-E-B pharmacies have ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines and have more than 1,800 certified immunizers across the state ready to administer shots. COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to customers and open to people ages 12 and older. Children ages 12-17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Masks are required for anyone getting a vaccination.

Named best in customer satisfaction among supermarket pharmacies by J.D. Power, H-E-B Pharmacy continues to work closely with local, state, and federal governments and health organizations to effectively administer the COVID-19 vaccine. H-E-B has nearly 290 pharmacy locations in Texas.