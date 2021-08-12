H-E-B updates pharmacy hours for COVID vaccines

SAN ANTONIO– H-E-B updated its pharmacy hours as more Texans get their COVID-19 vaccines, the company said in a news release.
Take a look at the news release from H-E-B for more information below:
As more Texans roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19, H-E-B pharmacies encourage customers to make appointments through the online scheduler at heb.com/vaccine. Additionally, starting Monday, Aug. 16, H-E-B pharmacies will accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations only from noon – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends, COVID-19 vaccinations will be by appointment only. These are temporary moves that will improve wait times and make the process more efficient.
At a time when positive cases continue to rise, causing stress on hospital systems, the demand for COVID-19 vaccines at H-E-B pharmacies has significantly grown. Recently, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered from H-E-B Pharmacy locations each week has more than doubled. This week, H-E-B pharmacies are on track to administer more than 75,000 COVID-19 shots. Since rolling out COVID-19 vaccine late last year, H-E-B Pharmacy has administered nearly two million doses via in-store pharmacies and community outreach events.
Even with the increased demand, H-E-B pharmacies have ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines and have more than 1,800 certified immunizers across the state ready to administer shots. COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to customers and open to people ages 12 and older. Children ages 12-17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Masks are required for anyone getting a vaccination.
Named best in customer satisfaction among supermarket pharmacies by J.D. Power, H-E-B Pharmacy continues to work closely with local, state, and federal governments and health organizations to effectively administer the COVID-19 vaccine. H-E-B has nearly 290 pharmacy locations in Texas.