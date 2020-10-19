H2O massage robbed at gun point, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — On October 16, Lubbock Police responded to H2O massage, located at the 4600 block of 34th Street, in reference to a robbery, according to the police report.

The victims, who are both employees and part owners of the business, told the officer that a suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at one of the victims while demanding money, the police report said.

One of the victims told police that the second victim ran off the back door while the other victim tried to explain to the suspect that there was no more money, the police report said.

No one was injured and the suspect has not been found.