Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2021 Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas– Jump-starting the day just after sunrise, Habitat for Humanity began building their first home of the project in northeast Lubbock. Working side-by-side with the team, home recipient Laura Rios said she cannot believe her eyes.

“I mean, I literally signed everything probably three weeks ago and just to see my house up already. It’s a blessing like how quick it’s going,” Rios said.

The project’s goal is to build three homes in 13 days. Habitat for Humanity’s Project Manager Brittany Morgan said construction is off to a great start and has gotten a lot of support.

“Rhodes USA came into town. Not only did they want to help us with the steel frame, but they completely donated a whole house,” Morgan said.

With Lumber prices still being at an all-time high, it would have taken more time to install the frame, and not to mention run up the total bill for materials.

Rhodes USA’s General Manager Scott Taylor said they brought in steel frames that are much easier to assemble and are a sustainable alternative to lumber. Taylor said it’s all about giving back to the community.

“We donated one of the houses just to help out our local community,” Taylor said, “because that’s what we do in other parts of the divisions. Our main goal is to bring local manufacturing to desperate areas that are in need.”

More than 100 volunteers came out to help, but they are always looking for more support. For more information, visit Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity’s website.