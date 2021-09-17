Habitat for Humanity puts the finishing touches on their 2021 Blitz Build project

Three Families Will be Able to Move-In Soon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Habitat for Humanity is close to completing their 2021 Blitz Build Project, which consists of building three houses for three families in thirteen days. Hundreds of volunteers and several community organizations came out to help.

Covenant Health’s Community Health Investment Manager Veronica Soto had the responsibility of finding and organizing volunteers from her field.

“Housing changes your life,” Soto said. “To have somewhere safe and consistent to lay your head down at night changes everything. From our perspective, housing is health.”

Soto said she hopes that the organization’s efforts will set the housing recipients up for a lifetime of success by empowering them as homeowners.

“We want them to have these homes for many years,” Soto said, “for their families to grow up here, and you know what, maybe the next generation gets to visit these homes as well.”

As of Friday afternoon, the houses had their frames, but the interiors still needed work. Soto said the process has moved quickly, especially considering the nature of the pandemic, which makes her all the more grateful for the volunteers who continue to show up and help.

The project welcomed volunteers from all over the community. One first-time volunteer and Texas Women in Business Member Debora Perez-Ruiz said it was all about coming together for a good cause.

“It’s been amazing to see how they work together. There’s a plan. There’s organization. Everybody here knows what they’re doing,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said her biggest takeaway has been the amount of different organizations that have contributed to the project. Some of those organizations include local businesses like United Supermarkets.

United Supermarket’s Chief Operations Officer Chris James said the project is a perfect way to give back and be apart of a building a stronger community.

“I think it’s awesome that they are building 3 houses that will impact 3 families,” James said. “We’re just excited as the ‘U-crew’ to come out and be able to lend a hand and help out.”

Even with so much work already done, as of Friday there was plenty more in order to finish everything up on time.

Anyone who would like to offer their support or skills can visit 404 North Guava Ave, Lubbock, TX 79403 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers need to fill out a liability waiver on their website.