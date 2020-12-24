Habitat for Humanity reflects on a year of big accomplishments

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been a tough year for all of our non-profits, but a lot have still been doing great things for the community despite all the challenges posed by COVID-19. On Thursday, Lubbock Habitat for Humanity directors spoke with KAMC News about all the accomplishments they’ve made in 2020.

“This has been the craziest year ever for all non-profits. But Lubbock Habitat has been very blessed,” said the organization’s Executive Director Christy Reeves.

Lubbock Habitat has made some huge strides this year, building a total of four houses – two of which were a result of Habitat’s first Blitz Build in 20 years.

“We really feel the Christmas spirit and the loving giving spirit of Lubbock and the community when no matter what we’re facing a pandemic, or economic hardships overall, that we’re still able to receive donations,” said Reeves. “Giving Tuesday was a record year for us.”

All that generosity, along with their tireless crew of volunteers, helped them move into their new ReStore building on 50th Street.

“Our volunteers have never stopped working,” said Reeves. “They’ve been up here helping us to open a new store and people are still shopping here.”

Thanks to all that hard work, three families will be spending their first holiday season in their very own homes. Eppie Garcia Rojas knows first hand just how important Habitat’s work is. She received a Habitat home a few years ago and now works for the non-profit.

“It actually means something cause it’s yours,” said Rojas. “And to spend your first Christmas and your first New Year, in your, your new home. It’s just amazing. It’s been amazing.”

Habitat wants to give even more folks that feeling this year. They’re making big plans for 2021 – hoping to build even more homes in another Blitz Build.

Reeves also said that they’re planning to throw their first Gala event, ‘Hard Hats and Heels’ and to partner with Texas Tech to start a repair program.

“Many Habitats repair existing homes,” she said. “We’re going to start repairing homes, people can apply for that program. And if they qualify, they work out a payment plan. We do the repairs, and then they can pay us back and help with them. And we can really make some existing homes beautiful again and restore those families as well.”

Habitat also hopes to grow their new non-profit group, the East Lubbock Grass Roots Community Coalition, to continue revitalizing the East Lubbock area.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity, you can learn more here.