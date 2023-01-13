LUBBOCK, Texas—What better way to honor MLK Day than being part of Habitat for Humanity’s Volunteer Project? On Monday, January 16, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., HH needs your help. Everyone 18 years or older is invited to attend. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided by First Baptist Church, Atmos Energy and other partners. The Texas Tech University football team will be helping out from noon to 3:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to arrive wearing closed toe shoes and work clothes at 3317th East Dartmouth Street. For more information, lubbockhabitat.org.