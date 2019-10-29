Habitat for Humanity to host Fall Festival

Lubbock, Texas — The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity (LHFH) will host a free fall festival on Wednesday, October 30 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the LHFH ReStore located at 8004 Indiana Ave B-8.

For more information, view the press release below.

The following is a press release from The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity (LHFH) will host a Fall Festival event free to the public from 4 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 30th at the LHFH ReStore located at 8004 Indiana Ave B-8, in Melanie Square shopping Center.

This event is open to the public. Any families are encouraged to come in costume and Lubbock Habitat has invited homeowners currently in the Habitat Program along with Family Promise of Lubbock program participants.

The event will include candy, games and discounts for shoppers. The Miller Girls service organization from Texas Tech University will supply volunteers for the evening.

Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “Members of the community have been donating candy and supplies so we can host this event and welcome individuals into the Habitat ReStore for extended hours. We are so thankful to partner with others and celebrate the season by sharing our ministry with families on this festive occasion.”

All proceeds from the Habitat ReStore fund the Lubbock Habitat mission.