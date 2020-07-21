Hacked virtual meeting at Mahon Library included video of violence

LUBBOCK, Texas– A police report revealed on Tuesday exactly what was shown during a hacked Zoom meeting at a Downtown Lubbock library.

On Monday, July 20, Lubbock Police were dispatched to the Mahon Library, located at 1306 9th Street, in reference to a check subject call, according to the report.

The victim, who was an employee of the library, said during a scheduled Zoom meeting she was hosting that someone hacked into her computer and gained control of her screen without her consent, the report states.

She said when the meeting started, she began letting people from the public into the virtual meeting. However, after her computer was hacked, the victim added “unauthorized attendees began to appear in her screen,” according to the report.

Moreover, the victim said the screen was filled with videos of violence, including a beheading and a person getting their throat cut, the report states.

She told police she believed the images were pre-recorded but real.

Eventually, the suspect then relinquished control of the victim’s computer after a short while, and the victim was able to end the meeting.

The victim said she may have recorded the meeting and would try to save any recorded evidence for detectives.

The suspect was not located by Tuesday.