Hacking and cyber-scams increase amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hackers and cyber-scammers have been taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to steal money and personal information from countless individuals.

While using emails and unsolicited text messages to trick people is nothing new, COVID-19 has created a state of unrest—allowing for the rise of more and more sophisticated online schemes.

With more people going online over the past few months, scammers have been fraudulently posing as non-profits, insurance companies and even the World Health Organization in order to manipulate people into turning over sensitive information.

“They sell your information to the black market or to advertisers or marketers,” said John Thomas, Managing Director for Technology Support at Texas Tech. “They can put in claims against your medical insurance and receive money back from that…if they’re able to clean your credit card information, charge your credit card, clear out your bank account.”

Thomas explained hackers prey off people’s fears and emotions. He said any time there is a natural disaster or a crisis, scammers seize the opportunity and come up with a myriad of tricks to influence people to turn over their information.

Sometimes these schemes can take the form of an unsolicited email with a random link, or it could be a local hospital or charity asking you to donate to their cause. However, Thomas explained hackers falsely create these emails – often photoshopping the organization’s logo to seem more realistic.

“The current pandemic that we’re in gives these scammers an opportunity to put some information out there, offer goods and services, ask for information that would help the person,” Thomas said. “And of course, in today’s environment, people are willing to do that because they want to stay healthy and stay safe.”

With more schools shifting to virtual learning and more kids going online, it can create even more opportunities for hacking schemes.

“They can reproduce Social Security cards and that’s what they’re selling on the black market to people who need an identity – and that’s really prevalent for, like, younger kids,” said Thomas. “Because you don’t see a lot of activity for a younger kid on their social security card. So, they’re able to sell the Social Security card to people who need an identity.”

However, Lubbock ISD said it has always taken extra measures to protect their students and staff from phishing attempts.

“If it just comes from someone you aren’t expecting a service that you don’t know, you need to be skeptical of it,” said Jordan Waller, Cyber Security administrator for Lubbock ISD. “We tell them a lot of times to go Google whatever it is that is emailing you a service or a person because a lot of times whatever comes up doesn’t match what the email is. And if it doesn’t match, it’s a huge red flag.”

Both Thomas and Waller said if you receive something that doesn’t make sense and is asking you for credit card or other sensitive information, doing a little extra research into the email address or domain can help prevent you from falling victim to a scam.