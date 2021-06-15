Hailey Dunn murder case: here’s what the prosecutor said on Tuesday

Image of Hailey Dunn from missing person poster (prior to the discovery of her body)

COLORADO CITY, Texas — District Attorney Richard Thompson on Tuesday issued a brief statement after an arrest was made in the murder of Hailey Dunn.

Shawn Casey Adkins was arrested in Big Spring on Monday and then transferred from Howard County to Mitchell County. He remained there Tuesday on a $2 million bond.

Image of Shawn Casey Adkins from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office

Image of Shawn Casey Adkins from Howard County Sheriff’s Office

Hailey Dunn, 13 at the time, disappeared from her home in Colorado City in December 2010 and became the focus of an intense search effort. Her remains were later found in Scurry County.

Adkins made statements over the years professing his innocence. He was publicly named as a person of interest by law enforcement. Adkins was dating Hailey’s mom, Billie Dunn, at the of the disappearance.

The following is the full text of the statement from Thompson.

The 32nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office would like to confirm that Shawn Adkins has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hailey Dunn.

Our office has not and will not be releasing any details of this case. Information will be released by public record and court proceedings, in due process. This has been a multi-county and multi-agency effort and is still under investigation.

Any statements made that have not been provided by the 32nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, have not been made by our direction.

Our office believes the integrity of this case should be preserved until a time that it can be properly presented m a court of law.

Yours very truly, Richard Thompson