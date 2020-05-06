Hair salon prepares to reopen, following Governor Abbott’s guidelines

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday, barbershops, nail salons and hair salons can reopen on Friday, May 8th under certain guidelines.

Local salon, CapRock Salon Suites, said they are reopening on Friday, and want to reassure customers that they will be implementing the following safety protocols:

CapRock Salon Suites will be opening Friday, May 8 th

We will strictly follow the safety guidelines set forth by State of Texas

All Tenants & Customers are to wear masks

1 in/1 out policy per tenant space

Customers are to wait in their vehicle until tenant is ready

Tenants are responsible for disinfecting/sanitizing their units between each customer

Each tenant has the right to refuse customer/clientele if they are symptomatic

This is a family oriented Salon and safety for everyone is our major concern

Each tenant will follow their own additional guidelines within their spaces

Each tenant can decide whether they open up or not

In an effort for our Salon tenants to readjust, rents were waived during the closure and an additional 2 weeks free rent has been provided for our current Salon Tenants.

We are offering great incentives for New Tenants!

Contact carolyn@netcoinvestments.com for questions and inquiries.