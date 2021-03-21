‘Haircuts and Hope’ group gives free haircuts to homeless after a year of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local group held an event at Overton Park to help cut hair for the homeless.

John Romo, the founder of Haircuts and Hope, said their group coordinates non-funded events with barbers and cosmetologists who cut hair for the homeless. However due to the pandemic, it’s been a year since they were able to host their event.

“I don’t care who you are, if you’re having a bad day a haircut makes you feel better,” said Romo. “It’s a very good feeling. It’s a very humbling experience to see those less fortunate who are appreciative for something as little as a haircut.”

Romo said in a typical year, the group does around 100-150 haircuts. In addition to haircuts, this year’s event offered barbecue, clothes donations, snack bags and toiletries.

“I know it’s not a long-time solution for anything,” said Romo. “But if these people come and next week they can have a good memory, that’s all I want to do — is provide them a family experience for a few hours and make them feel better.”

George Kopta said he heard about the event from Open Door, a community center for the homeless.

“Yeah I kind of need a haircut,” said Kopta. “[It’s been] about a year and three months [since my last haircut].”

Alecia Rios, a cosmetologist at Toni and Guy, said she liked participating in the event because it gave her an opportunity to give back to the community while doing something she loves. Rios said she also noticed the haircuts offered a boost of confidence for some of the people.

“They definitely had a fun smile on their face,” said Rios, “You could tell they were feeling themselves.”