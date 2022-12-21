Image of Amy Gilly from Hale Co. Sheriff’s Office

HALE CENTER, Texas — Officials released information Wednesday about the arrest of a teacher in the Hale Center ISD.

On December 16, the Hale Center ISD Superintendent reported allegations of an improper student/teacher relationship.

“An warrant was obtained December 20, 2022 for Amy Gilly, 46, for Improper relationship between educator/student and she was arrested the same day and booked into the Hale County Jail,” a press release from the Hale County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gilly was a teacher at the high school according to her Facebook page. Her state education certificate is for art in grades K-12.

She remained in the jail Wednesday on a $20,000 bond.