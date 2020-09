HALE COUNTY, Texas– On Thursday, The City of Plainview and Hale County confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19, three recoveries and one additional death.

This now makes a total of 81 active cases of the virus, with 79 at home and two in a medical facility, according to the city.

In total, there were 1,850 cases of the virus, along with 1,711 recoveries and 58 deaths, according to the city.