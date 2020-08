HALE COUNTY, Texas– On Thursday, Hale County and the City of Plainview confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, and 29 recoveries.

This makes a total of 103 active cases, with 101 at home and two in a medical facility, according to the city.

The total number of cases for Hale County by Thursday was 1,538, 1,401 recoveries and 34 deaths.