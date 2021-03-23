Hale Co./City of Plainview holding COVID vaccine clinic on Wednesday

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Irelandâ€™s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday, March 14 the recommendation was made after Norwayâ€™s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

HALE COUNTY, Texas– On Tuesday, the Plainview-Hale County Health Department received an allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to provide to eligible individuals, according to the city.

The city will hold a vaccine clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Ollie Liner Center, 2000 S. Columbia, according to the city.

For more information on the vaccine clinic, read the full news release from the city below:

The Plainview-Hale County Health Department has received an allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Department of State Health Services to provide to individuals meeting the Phase 1A or Phase 1B DSHS guidelines. Vaccines are also now available for education and childcare workers under the new federal guidelines.

The vaccine clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 24th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Ollie Liner Center, located at 2000 S. Columbia. Appointments are recommended and walk-in appointments will be available.

How do I make an appointment?

The Health Department will begin accepting appointments on Tuesday, March 23rd at 1:30 p.m. To make an appointment, please visit the appointment portal on the City’s website at www.plainviewtx.org or by calling the Health Department at (806) 291-1201. Once appointments are booked for the clinic, the portal and phone number will no longer be available.

Please be advised that vaccine supply is limited. Not all local providers have vaccines each week and the Health Department will notify the public when vaccine clinics are held.

Who’s Eligible to Get the Vaccine Now?

Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: People 65+ or people 18+ with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, including but not limited to:

· Cancer

· Chronic kidney disease

· COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

· Down Syndrome

· Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

· Organ transplantation

· Obesity

· Pregnancy

· Sickle cell disease

· Type 2 diabetes

Education and Childcare Workers

· Those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools;

· Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers); and

· Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

Phase 1C

People 50 – 64 years of stage

If you have a medical condition not listed above, you may still qualify for the vaccine. Talk to your provider to confirm.

2nd Dose Information

The Health Department will also be administering 2nd dose vaccinations to those who attended the clinic in February 26th on Friday, March 26th. Staff will be contacting those individuals to confirm appointment details.

Volunteers

The Health Department is also looking for volunteers to assist with clinics, especially volunteers who speak Spanish. If you are a retired nurse, medical professional or would like to assist with paperwork during clinics, please contact the Health Department at 293-1359.