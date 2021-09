HALE COUNTY, Texas– As of 5:00 p.m., September 23, Hale County and the City of Plainview reported 86 cases and one additional death of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

Additionally, the city reported 63 recoveries in its bi-weekly update of COVID numbers.

[chart provided by Hale County and the City of Plainview]

This now brings the number of active cases to 295 with 14 in a local medical facility.

Overall, the total number of COVID cases Friday was 7,573, 7,120 recoveries and 158 deaths, according to the city.