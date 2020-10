HALE COUNTY, Texas– As of 5:00 p.m., October 1, Hale County and the City of Plainview reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery.

This now makes a total of 119 active cases, with 114 at home and five in a medical facility, according to the city.

In total, there were 1.940 total cases of the virus, with 1,763 recoveries and 58 deaths, according to the city.