Hale Co/City of Plainview report 2 additional deaths, 125 cases in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday (September 16), Hale County and the City of Plainview Health Department reported two additional deaths and 125 new cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

The update reported 7,377 total confirmed cases with 6,938 listed as recovered and 157 deaths.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

