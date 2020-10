LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from The Community Foundation of West Texas:

The Community Foundation of West Texas is pleased to announce the awarding of Mini-Grants for Teachers totaling over $21,000 to 49 South Plains Area elementary and secondary school teachers for the implementation of innovative classroom projects during the 2020 – 2021 school year. These projects will provide exceptional educational opportunities for more than 5,300 students. Mini-Grants for Teachers is a program that recognizes the commitment of great teachers and awards grants of up to $1,500 for classroom projects that will enrich their curriculum.

This is the 22nd year of the program. All K-12 teachers who teach in an accredited school within the South Plains area are eligible to apply in June of each year. Funding for the 2020 mini grants cycle was provided by Parkhill, Dr. Lou Diekemper, the Rushing Endowment, the Bigham Fund, the Odyssey Endowment, the Larry & Mary Franklin Endowment, Mr. Don Taylor, and an anonymous donor.

Since 1998, the Mini-Grants for Teachers program has awarded 678 grants to 664 teachers in 123 schools in 19 school districts. Mini-Grants totaling over $503,000 have provided enriching academic experiences for thousands of students and have provided a means for recognizing and rewarding the efforts of outstanding teachers in the South Plains region.