HALE COUNTY, Texas– As of 5:00 p.m., April 1, Hale County and the City of Plainview reported seven new cases of COVID-19, five additional recoveries and one additional death.

According to the city, the current numbers of COVID occurred from March 29 to April 1.

This makes 10 active cases of the virus, with 10 at home and none in a medical facility.

Overall, this makes a total of 6,084 cases of COVID, with 5,936 recoveries and 138 deaths, according to the city.