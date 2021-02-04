Hale Co./City of Plainview returning to 75% capacity occupancy level, city offices to open Feb. 8

HALE COUNTY, Texas– On Thursday, Hale County and the City of Plainview announced they can now resume 75 percent capacity occupancy after the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said Trauma Service Area B no longer meets the high hospitalization rate over 15 percent.

Read the full news release from the city below:

Hale County and the City of Plainview (along with other cities in Hale County) received notification from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that Hale County no longer meets the definition of a high hospitalization area and my reopen to higher levels allowable under GA-32.

As a result, on Wednesday, February 3rd, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area B may be opened at 75 percent occupancy levels. Also, bars may reopen at 50 percent occupancy levels.

Furthermore, City of Plainview offices, including City Hall, Finance Department, Unger Memorial Library and Main Street offices will reopen to the public on Monday, February 8th.

The Plainview – Hale County Health Department will also reopen and are currently in the process of organizing logistics for a vaccine clinic. Once DSHS notifies the Health Department of when and how many vaccines they will allot to the County, vaccine clinic(s) will be scheduled.

According to Governor Abbott’s GA-32 Order, an area with high hospitalizations is any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceed 15 percent.

“Under the criteria laid out in GA-32, your Trauma Service Area, TSA B, no longer meets the definition of a high hospitalization area and so may reopen to the higher levels allowable under GA-32.”

Trauma Service Area B includes Bailey, Borden, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dawson, Dickens, Floyd, Gaines, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Scurry, Terry and Yoakum counties.

Citizens are encouraged to continue to wash their hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing and stay home when possible, especially if you are experiencing symptoms or have underlying health conditions.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview / Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.