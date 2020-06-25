Hale Co. confirms 14 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more recoveries

HALE COUNTY, Texas– On Thursday, the City of Plainview and Hale County confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19, as well as three new recoveries.

This makes a total of 214 confirmed cases, with 111 remaining active, according to the City of Plainview. Ninety six were reported as recovered, as well as seven deaths.

Moreover, the city said Thursday it was doing COVID-19 testing at Harrell Auditorium from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., located at 700 Utica Street.

Registration is available on-site, according to the city.