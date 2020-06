HALE COUNTY, Texas– On Friday, the City of Plainview and Hale County confirmed 21 new cases COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

This brings the total to 235 confirmed cases of the virus, with 125 active cases, with a total of 103 recovered and seven deaths, according to the City of Plainview.

A total of 1,891 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 105 pending results and 1,617 negative results, according to the city.