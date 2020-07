HALE COUNTY, Texas– On Friday, Hale County confirmed three new deaths of COVID-19, as well as 25 new cases.

This makes a total of 732 confirmed cases in the county, with 322 active, 399 recovered and 11 deaths, according to City of Plainview.

A total of 5,071 people were tested for COVID-19, with 19 pending results and 4,449 negative results.