HALE COUNTY, Texas– On Thursday, Hale County and the City of Plainview announced 58 new cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, as well as 11 new recoveries.

This now makes a total of 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hale County, according to the City of Plainview.

188 were listed as recovered, as well as seven deaths.

The city said new numbers would not be released until Monday due to reports from testing partners in the county.