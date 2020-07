HALE COUNTY, Texas– On Wednesday, Hale County and the City of Plainview announced 69 new cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

This makes a total of 369 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hale County, according to the City of Plainview.

Additionally, 10 new recoveries were reported Wednesday, with 185 active cases, 177 recoveries and seven deaths, according to the city.