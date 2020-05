HALE COUNTY, Texas– The City of Plainview and Hale County confirmed one new recovery, as well as one new case of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

This includes a total of 42 cases, with nine active cases, 29 recoveries and four deaths as of Thursday, according to the city.

A total of 515 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 21 pending results and 465 negative results, according to the city.