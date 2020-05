HALE COUNTY, Texas– The City of Plainview and Hale County confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

With the new case, the county’s total is 43 cases. Of those, 10 are active, 29 have recovered and four have died.

A total of 534 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Hale County. Thirty results are pending and 474 tested negative, according to the city.