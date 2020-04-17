Hale Co., Plainview authority issue health advisory regarding face masks, other preventative measures

(The following is a news release from the City of Plainview)

The Plainview / Hale County Public Health Authority, Sergio Lara, M.D., has issued a health advisory to the citizens of Plainview and Hale County. The advisory is in effect until further notice:

Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

The virus can be spread even before an infected person shows symptoms. Wearing a simple cloth face covering can help slow the spread of the virus by people who don’t even know they have it.

Cloth face coverings can be fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost. Visit www.plainviewtx.org/covid19 to find instructions on making your own face mask.

Practice Social Distancing – maintain 6-feet apart from other people when in public.

STAY HOME – it is the best thing you can do to keep from getting the virus and spreading it to others.

Do not purchase surgical masks or N95 respirators intended for medical use. Keeping our healthcare workers safe is critically important because they are on the frontlines taking care of us.

(This is a news release from the City of Plainview)