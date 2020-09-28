Hale Co./Plainview Crimestoppers offering $750 reward for Allsup’s shooting

PLAINVIEW, Texas– Plainview and Hale County Crimestoppers was offering a $750 reward for any information leading to an arrest and indictment of any suspects involved in a shooting that occurred on Friday, September 25, according to a news release from Plainview PD.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Allsup’s at 1307 W. 24th Street. Two victims were taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview by a personal vehicle for gunshot wounds, according to police.

However, both were flown to Lubbock, and police said they were recovering by Monday.

At approximately 10:41 p.m. on Friday, September 25th, 2020 the Plainview police department received a call about gun shots at the Allsup’s at 1307 W. 24th in Plainview. Two victims were taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview by personal vehicle for gunshot wounds. Both were flown to Lubbock and are reported to be recovering from the injuries at this time. It is believed that this attack was prompted by a verbal exchange between the victims and the gunman while outside of the Allsups. The suspects drove away from the scene but returned to open fire on the other group. Other than the two individuals struck by gunfire, bullets also struck the victim’s vehicle as well as several windows of the store. Detectives are following up and have identified potential suspects but are still investigating this offense. Plainview/ Hale County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $750 to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for this crime.