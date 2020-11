HALE COUNTY, Texas — The Hale County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are conducting a death investigation after a body was found by the side of a road Sunday morning.

HCSO received a call about a deceased person next to Farm to Market Road 400 just before 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sheriff’s Office detectives and Texas Rangers were called to the scene.

The victim was later identified as Chad Luera of Hale Center. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace.