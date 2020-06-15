Hale County announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

HALE COUNTY, Texas — Hale County announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with three recoveries.

With the new numbers, the county is now up to 100 total confirmed cases. Of those, 58 have recovered, 37 are active and five patients have passed away.

Forty-nine of the cases were transmitted locally, 31 were transmitted outside the county and 20 are indeterminate.

Investigations of the new cases are pending. Hale County will provide information about the transmission type and isolation status when it becomes available.