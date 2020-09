HALE COUNTY, Texas– On Friday, Hale County and the City of Plainview confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

This brings the total of active cases to 100, with 95 at home and five in a medical facility, according to the city.

The total amount of cases for Hale County were 1,675, 1,527 recoveries and 48 deaths, according to the city.