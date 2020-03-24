Hale County confirms first case of COVID-19

HALE COUNTY, Texas — This is a news release from the City of Plainview



The Plainview / Hale County Health Department has confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hale County, but not within the city limits of Plainview.

The case is currently under investigation. The Plainview / Hale County Health Department and other response agencies have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues and will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. They will also continue to prepare for the possibility of more local cases and will update the public accordingly.

Please wash your hands, practice social distancing and if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and coughing), please contact your physician. Residents are encouraged to stay home and do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview / Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org.